Woman snaps at son-in-law's new demanding wife, 'you'll never replace my daughter.'

If someone pushes your buttons hard enough, you're bound to eventually react. And that reaction might only provoke more button pushing down the road.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a woman asked if she was wrong for telling her SIL's wife she'll never take her daughter's place. She wrote:

"AITA for telling my son-in-law's wife she will never take my daughter's place?"

I lost my daughter Abby 7 years ago. She was married to Scott and had three children with him who are now 11, 12, and 14. Scott and my grandkids stayed part of the family and last year Scott remarried. His current wife is Beth. We all knew Beth for a few years prior to the wedding and she was always very friendly. Though at times she could be a little pushy. Scott would always handle that though.