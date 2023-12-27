Woman snaps at young uncle who was raised like a brother, 'I'm not your kid's aunt.'

Family is far more about feelings than the technicalities of "blood relation," but some people are still more literal about it than others.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a woman asked if she was wrong for saying she doesn't want to be called "aunt." She wrote:

"AITA for saying I don’t want to be called 'aunt?'"

My (32F) father is 20 years older than his younger brother, David (34M). Due to various factors, David spent a majority of his early years with my parents. By the time I was 10 and David was 12, he moved in. David and my dad look nearly identical and people always assumed that was his son. My parents always said he was their first kid, they loved him like a son, etc.