Woman sneaks food into BIL's meal that violates his religion to test if he'd notice.

Posted by efariousVegetable:

I (F27) have been married to my wonderful husband (M30) for five years. We have been together for seven years in total. In all that time, my parents (F58 and M60) have never really taken a shining to him, but everyone has always been amicable.

That is, everyone except my sister (F22) who seems to think that the world revolves around her. She is the light of my parents' lives, and can do absolutely no wrong in their eyes. Simply put, my husband and I generally keep our distance from her.

Last weekend was my dad's 60th birthday, and everyone was invited. My husband and I went knowing that my sister would be there, but we didn't think too much of it. We expected a pleasant evening celebrating my dad.