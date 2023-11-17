Woman tells stepsister's son it's 'okay' to not want a stepparent when your dad dies. AITA?

A lot of people will ask for the truth, but don't actually want it.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a woman asked if she was wrong for telling her stepsister's son the truth about blended families. She wrote:

"AITA for telling my stepsister's son the honest truth which is not what she wanted me to tell him?"

When I (26f) was 7 I lost my dad. My mom remarried when I was 9. My stepsister (29f) was 12 at the time. We had very different experiences with the whole blending of the families. I didn't really want it to happen and wasn't exactly looking to make them my new dad and sister.

They never really became that either but I have accepted that they are family. With my stepsister, her mom chose not to be in her life and she always longed for a family, where she had a mom and maybe some siblings.