Woman asks if she'd be wrong to sue niece for prank that ruined fur coat.

"AITA for taking my niece to court over a coat?"

I(28F) have a niece (16F). She is my only sister's only child. 2 years ago I married a very wealthy man (34M), and because of the pandemic, last Christmas was my first with my in-laws. My MIL gifted me a coat that is worth more than $20k (I saw her wearing it, asked her where she bought it, and she said that it will be my Christmas gift from her).

I didn't know how much it was (I knew it was expensive, but I thought maybe $3k at most). I was visiting my sister last January when my niece saw it, she Googled the brand and showed me how much it really was. I won't lie, I didn't wear it after that because I was afraid of ruining it.