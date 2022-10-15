Woman suspects husband is her nephew's father, demands sister take DNA test.

Reddit is the open forum of the internet, where the cream (the highest drama) rises to the top (the most upvoted posts). Today, an incredibly juicy if slightly unhinged story made the grade. Let the deskchair psychologizing begin.

Childfree sister [32f] thinks her husband [35m] is the father of my [26f] baby

I have 2 sons. My older child [8m] has a father who is involved in his life, my ex, and that's all fine. My younger child [2m]'s father is not in the picture, and never has been — which is for the best.

I know who he is, my son will know who he is when he's old enough, and until then my son has my boyfriend [29m] of a year and my brother-in-law [35m] of about four years.