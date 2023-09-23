Woman suspects SIL loves her husband, wants to boot her from shower; AITA? UPDATE

She text my husband paragraphs at 3am telling him him how she felt about our family. First, she went on to say how much she missed them being close and how I came in and destroyed their close relationship, when I barely said 50 words to her in 9 years.

She asked him if he was happy with his life because again, he use to say he never wanted kids or to get married. She then asked if he thought about her in all this time and if he could meet up with him before the shower and talk alone, face to face.

That was the last straw for me. I asked my husband if he knew she was in love with him and he just shrugged and said he didnt't doubt my theory. Apparently, when she was 11, she asked if they could cuddle and kiss and he said no.