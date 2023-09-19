Woman tells stepmom she's a 'better woman' than her, mentions fertility issues. AITA?

Fighting fire with fire can be deeply satisfying, but sometimes it creates such an explosion of emotion it backfires and you wish you poured water on the flames.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a woman asked if she was wrong for giving her stepmom a taste of her own medicine. She wrote:

"AITA for telling my stepmother that by her standards I am better than her?"

It sounds weird and I may very well be the AH, but I’m not sure I regret it even so. Background: My mom died when I was 4. My dad remarried when I was 7. We’ll call my stepmother Sheila.