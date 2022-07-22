Woman asks if she was wrong to tell oversharing MIL the wrong baby name.

Do you have a parent who loves to share every single detail of their (and your) life all over social media? If so, you'll definitely be able to relate to this story.

Reddit user u/loawren and her fiancé are expecting a baby girl. They've already picked the perfect name for their new little bundle of joy, but didn't want to announce it until after the baby's birth. Knowing her MIL couldn't keep a secret, this mom-to-be gave her the wrong baby name.

Now, she's is asking the internet, "AITA (Am I The A**hole) for deliberately telling my MIL the wrong name of our baby?"

She writes:

I 23F and my fiancé 25M are expecting a baby girl next month, we’re really excited as this is our first child and we’ve been trying to prepare for parenthood. A lot of our family have been helping us with baby stuff and giving us general advice, they’re also really super excited for her! Especially my FMIL.