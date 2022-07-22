Woman asks if she was wrong to tell oversharing MIL the wrong baby name.

Reddit user u/loawren and her fiancé are expecting a baby girl. They've already picked the perfect name for their new little bundle of joy, but didn't want to announce it until after the baby's birth. Knowing her MIL couldn't keep a secret, this mom-to-be gave her the wrong baby name.
She writes:
I 23F and my fiancé 25M are expecting a baby girl next month, we’re really excited as this is our first child and we’ve been trying to prepare for parenthood. A lot of our family have been helping us with baby stuff and giving us general advice, they’re also really super excited for her! Especially my FMIL.
She’s a very stubborn person and hasn’t really accepted me as a part of the family yet, she always tells my fiancé how he could do so much better than me and that he’s fallen into the trap of having “my” child. It’s hurt me a lot and my fiancé has had a talk to her about it but she still hasn’t apologised or anything so I just tend to ignore it now.