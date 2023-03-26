Woman tells dad expensive birthday gift was 'ugly'; gives it away; he's 'shocked.' Updated!

"AITA for giving away an expensive KitchenAid standmixer my dad got me for my birthday that i thought looked extremely ugly?"

Background: for my 24th birthday, my dad got me a grey metal KitchenAid standmixer for my apartment. It was about $700 I think. However, I did NOT ask for this and honestly I freaking hate the color as it does not match anything in my place and it's also too big.

I gave it to my friend who liked it and was moving to a different state. My boyfriend then got me a cute black standmixer that fit into my apartment a lot better so that's what I have.

My dad was over last night and he noticed that the grey standmixer was gone and replaced by the black one. He asked where it was and I told him the truth (namely, that I thought the grey was ugly so I gave it to my friend and my boyfriend got me the black one instead).