Woman tells dad expensive birthday gift was 'ugly'; gives it away; he's 'shocked.' Updated!

Amy Goldberg
Mar 26, 2023 | 11:32 AM
"AITA for giving away an expensive KitchenAid standmixer my dad got me for my birthday that i thought looked extremely ugly?"

Background: for my 24th birthday, my dad got me a grey metal KitchenAid standmixer for my apartment. It was about $700 I think. However, I did NOT ask for this and honestly I freaking hate the color as it does not match anything in my place and it's also too big.

I gave it to my friend who liked it and was moving to a different state. My boyfriend then got me a cute black standmixer that fit into my apartment a lot better so that's what I have.

My dad was over last night and he noticed that the grey standmixer was gone and replaced by the black one. He asked where it was and I told him the truth (namely, that I thought the grey was ugly so I gave it to my friend and my boyfriend got me the black one instead).

My dad was shocked and said the grey standmixer had cost a lot and that he thought I would have liked it so that's why he gave it to me as a present. Maybe here's where I'm the AH: I said if he would have been more observant, he would have known that I absolutely hate the color grey (it's my least favorite color) and everyone in my life who knows me knows that.

