Woman tells daughters their dad cheated with her sister, he says 'you want to ruin me.'

Co-parenting with a cheating ex is no walk in the park. But it's a full-on walk in Dante's Inferno when they cheated on you with your sister, and are now both sowing discord on your name.

It can be challenging to know what to tell kids, and what to keep secret when it comes to the truth of a divorce. However, if your ex starts telling lies, that's always the cue to step in and set things straight.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a woman asked if she was wrong for telling her daughters the full truth about their dad.

She wrote:

AITA for telling my kids the real reason me and her father are divorced?