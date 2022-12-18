Woman tells in-laws about high salary; struggling SIL cries; MIL calls her 'insensitive.'

"AITA for sharing my salary at dinner and making my SIL cry?"

Tonight, my fiance (26m) and I (26f) were at dinner with his family. He has a younger brother (18m) and an older sister (29f) who I will refer to as my SIL just because it's simpler. I've been working as a product manager at a big tech company since I got out of college five years ago. My salary has steadily climbed in the last couple of years so now I'm making a very large amount.

However, I am a big proponent of salary transparency, especially as a woman in a male-dominated field. I've helped multiple people who were being underpaid negotiate higher salaries after sharing my salary history. I've also helped many younger college students who are looking to go into the industry by sharing my salary.