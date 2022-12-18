Woman tells in-laws about high salary; struggling SIL cries; MIL calls her 'insensitive.'

Tonight, my fiance (26m) and I (26f) were at dinner with his family. He has a younger brother (18m) and an older sister (29f) who I will refer to as my SIL just because it's simpler. I've been working as a product manager at a big tech company since I got out of college five years ago. My salary has steadily climbed in the last couple of years so now I'm making a very large amount.
However, I am a big proponent of salary transparency, especially as a woman in a male-dominated field. I've helped multiple people who were being underpaid negotiate higher salaries after sharing my salary history. I've also helped many younger college students who are looking to go into the industry by sharing my salary.
So this evening, we were discussing the tech industry and how it's become such a popular field to go into. Both me and my fiance work in tech so we were offering our input from our own roles. My fiance's little brother is planning on studying computer science in college so he asked me, rather abruptly, how much I make as a PM.