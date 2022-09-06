Woman asks if she's wrong to tell infertile sis that she hopes 'she never has kids'.

Sisters can be best friends, worst enemies, or often times... both! But what happens when sisterly jealousy becomes something more dangerous?

When a young woman returned home after the birth of her 3rd child, she found that her sister had done something horrific. When confronted, the sister denied everything, and that's when words started flying... the kind you can't take back.

So, this young mother (u/SisterFued1927) took to Reddit to ask:

AITA (Am I the as*hole) for telling my sister I hope she never has kids?

I'm 22f. I have 3yo twin boys and I had a baby girl not even two days ago. My sister, Jodie, is 34 and has been suffering with infertility for the past 10 years, as well as repeated miscarriages. I used to feel really bad for her and also a bit guilty as I got pregnant twice while being on contraception.