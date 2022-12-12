Woman tells MIL that 16 y/o SIL is reading 'explicit' books; MIL takes books away.

We’re visiting my in-laws and my sister-in-law was telling me about all of the books she’s recently read and bought as we both like reading. I’ve read some of these books and I wasn’t sure if she should be reading them as she’s 16 and some of them are pretty explicit and don’t exactly have the healthiest romances.

I told my husband about the books and he told his parents. My mother-in-law ended up asking me to point out which ones I knew were too mature for her and she confiscated them. My sister-in-law is mad at me as she isn’t going to get the books back as my mother-in-law is planning to donate them and she’s no longer allowed to buy whatever books she wants. AITA?