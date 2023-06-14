Woman refuses to let adult child and her husband have their own room on vacation.

My parents have also invited my fiancé (23M and 6’2”) on family vacations, which is super nice! Unfortunately, they’ve continued booking too-small houses. This means we’re both stuck sleeping on air mattresses or cushions in the home’s public areas.

Most recently, I slept in the living room for four nights at my brother's graduation, and my fiancé slept on the laundry room floor. Poor guy didn’t even fit on the air mattress. Everyone else had a bedroom.

My mom has mentioned future family vacations to me, and I told her that after we are married, my fiancé and I will need our bedroom. I offered to pay her for the difference in house size (none of my siblings have ever paid her) or get a hotel room, but she didn’t like either.