Woman refuses to let adult child and her husband have their own room on vacation.

Family vacations can get expensive. Travel, hotel rooms, and food all cost a pretty penny. Some families look to cut costs by curbing spending on food, cheap travel deals, and sometimes getting fewer rooms.
She writes:
Some background: I (22F) am the youngest of three children. When my family of five took vacations, my mom had a habit of renting houses that were too small for us to save money (think two or three-bed homes).
Since I was the smallest one, I was always the first to sleep on an air mattress/couch cushions in the living room or the floor of another bedroom. I didn’t love it, of course, but oh well. Even though I grew to 5’10”, I’m still the shortest in my family, so this pattern has continued into adulthood.
My parents have also invited my fiancé (23M and 6’2”) on family vacations, which is super nice! Unfortunately, they’ve continued booking too-small houses. This means we’re both stuck sleeping on air mattresses or cushions in the home’s public areas.
Most recently, I slept in the living room for four nights at my brother's graduation, and my fiancé slept on the laundry room floor. Poor guy didn’t even fit on the air mattress. Everyone else had a bedroom.
My mom has mentioned future family vacations to me, and I told her that after we are married, my fiancé and I will need our bedroom. I offered to pay her for the difference in house size (none of my siblings have ever paid her) or get a hotel room, but she didn’t like either.
She said I was being unreasonable and that 'we would see.' I’m refusing to go on vacations if my husband and I don’t get to share a private bed. Does this make me TA (the a%#hole)?
The internet calls it as they see it.
jacksonlove3 says:
NTA (Not the A#$hole). Either get the two of you a hotel room near by if possible or decline altogether. If it’s a matter of money when booking, mom should be upfront (before booking anything) that it will cost XYZ for you and him to have your own/extra room. I would not be comfortable with any of the arrangements you’ve listed here.
Laquila says:
NTA. An air mattress on the laundry floor? Most people's dogs sleep better than that! It doesn't matter that you're the youngest. You're an adult, and a tall one at that.
So's your fiance. Forget these family vacations where your mother insists on reliving vacations from years ago when you were little kids—and treating you like the scapegoat.
You've offered an appropriate compromise, so she, since she refuses, take your vacations, just you and your fiance/husband. You're no longer obligated to continue being dragged around on your mother's vacations. Or doing what she tells you to, either. Stand up for yourself.
digitydigitydoo says:
Protip, get freaky wherever they put you. Somehow, they’ll always be able to get you a bedroom after that. NTA.
Sometimes the youngest is the favorite, and sometimes they aren't. OP, your mom has her preferences.