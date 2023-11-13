Woman tells parents she won't care for disabled brother if they pass because of career. AITA?

It's important to be honest with yourself and others about where you can see your life going, but that doesn't mean it's always easy.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a woman asked if she was wrong for telling her parents she doesn't want to take care of her brother if they pass away. She wrote:

"AITA for saying to my parents that I won't give up my career and look after my brother once they've gone?"

Last week my parents phoned me asking me to come down the Friday just gone as they want to talk to me about something important and they'd prefer to do it face to face. I agreed and came down Friday and we talked. My parents said that they've been delaying doing their wills for so long and decided it's finally time to get their affairs in order.