Woman tells sister that her BIL 'stinks' to avoid road trip, sister blows up. UPDATED

Few insults sting as much as being told you smell, or worse yet - the person you choose to be with romantically smells.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a woman asked if she was wrong for telling her sister that her husband stinks. She wrote:

"AITA for telling my sister her husband stinks?"

I’ll get straight to the point: My BIL does not like showering. My sister has casually mentioned in the past how he showers once every 4-5 days because “he doesn’t really get dirty.” He has extremely strong BO and I don’t think I’ve ever been in a place with him where he did not stink.