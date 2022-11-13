Woman asks if she's wrong for threatening to call police on sister who left baby.

A women admitted she has no idea how to take care of a baby. But her sister really needed a break and insisted watch the baby for a while. A while turned into a longer while, and the girl ended up overwhelmed and over her head.

Did she handle this well? Is she being an overly dramaitc AH? Or did her sister put her in a terrible situation, and she was right to threaten her?

We'll let you, and the commentors, be the judges.

This younger sister took to Reddit's "Am I The A**hole" subreddit to ask if she handled things the right way. Should she have threatened the police, or was the AH for not just sucking it up and figuring it out?

I, 18f have a sister 24f who just gave birth to my nephew who’s about 3 months old. To preface the situation, I do not know how to properly care for a baby, the formula ratios, how to change and clean them, nothing. I have no experience with children at all. To the story:

She's 18 with no experience, and being asked to watch a 3 month old. That seems pretty tricky.