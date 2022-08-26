Woman asks if she was wrong threaten to call cops on sister that pawned her guitar.

Having a sibling means that sometimes their stuff is your stuff. The danger is siblings will happily break and or steal your sh*t. You must set healthy boundaries or be okay with your dumb little brother breaking your stuff with no consequences because mommy and daddy think they're the 'baby.'

AITA for threatening my step-sister with legal action over a guitar

I (21f) got a guitar for my birthday eight years ago from my grandmother, which came with a small amp and some learning disks. My grandmother and I were extremely close; she practically raised me. But unfortunately, she ended up passing away from leukemia when I was 14. I received nothing except a plant and 9 of her T-shirts after the funeral.

