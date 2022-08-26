Woman asks if she was wrong threaten to call cops on sister that pawned her guitar.

Having a sibling means that sometimes their stuff is your stuff. The danger is siblings will happily break and or steal your sh*t. You must set healthy boundaries or be okay with your dumb little brother breaking your stuff with no consequences because mommy and daddy think they're the 'baby.'
AITA for threatening my step-sister with legal action over a guitar
I (21f) got a guitar for my birthday eight years ago from my grandmother, which came with a small amp and some learning disks. My grandmother and I were extremely close; she practically raised me. But unfortunately, she ended up passing away from leukemia when I was 14. I received nothing except a plant and 9 of her T-shirts after the funeral.
Well, two years ago, my step-sister (24f) came into town from two states away to help my family move; during this time, I had moved most of my things to my Boyfriends parent's house. While I was at work, she asked my mother if she could take the guitar back to her home state to learn how to play it. My mother agreed since I played it and it was sitting there collecting dust, but she told her to ask me since it was mine.