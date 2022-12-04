Woman asks if she was wrong to trick MIL with fake pregnancy test; husband is livid.

My MIL moved in with us a month ago. I began to notice my stuff in the bedroom being touched. Furniture rearranged, stuff moved et cetera...
I felt like I was going crazy because my husband is the only one who has access to the bedroom and he doesn't usually touch nor come near my things. I figured it must be his mom walking in and snooping on my personal things. I told my husband and he said his mom would never...I had a huge hunch but couldn't install a cam in the bedroom to catch her in act.
So, I got me one of those fake positive pregnancy tests and threw it in the bedroom's trashcan. Note the trashcan was placed in the corner near the closet.
Literally the next day after I got to work, I got tons of calls and texts from my in-laws "congratulating" me for my "pregnancy." My husband came over to my workplace and was all worked up about it asking since when I was pregnant, and why I didn't tell him. I asked how he found out and he said his mom found the positive test in the trashcan in the bedroom.