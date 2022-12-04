Woman asks if she was wrong to trick MIL with fake pregnancy test; husband is livid.

"AITA for leaving a fake positive pregnancy test in the bedroom to catch my husband's mom?"

My MIL moved in with us a month ago. I began to notice my stuff in the bedroom being touched. Furniture rearranged, stuff moved et cetera...

I felt like I was going crazy because my husband is the only one who has access to the bedroom and he doesn't usually touch nor come near my things. I figured it must be his mom walking in and snooping on my personal things. I told my husband and he said his mom would never...I had a huge hunch but couldn't install a cam in the bedroom to catch her in act.

So, I got me one of those fake positive pregnancy tests and threw it in the bedroom's trashcan. Note the trashcan was placed in the corner near the closet.