Woman upset SIL is getting compliments over 'entry level job'; leaves Thanksgiving.

I'm (27F) not close to my SIL (26F). We're not at each other's throats or anything, but she just seems to be slacking off sometimes. I've tried to help her out a bit and talk to her, but she never wanted to hear it. SIL recently got a new entry level job that she'll be relocating for.
We celebrated Thanksgiving with my husband's (29M) family this year, and it was a massive get together. A lot of people congratulated SIL on her new job, which is understandable. However, my in-laws were acting like they'd won a billion dollars.
Some relatives kept asking about SIL's new job, when she'll be moving etc. I tried to change the topic, but my SIL got kind of pissed and said something like "You don't have to be a part of this conversation". I replied that we're all proud of her, maybe people want to talk about other things sometimes too. SIL again, got very snarky and said "Again, leave the conversation".