Woman upset SIL is getting compliments over 'entry level job'; leaves Thanksgiving.

"AITA for leaving Thanksgiving dinner after my SIL got snarky with me and some people started defending her?"

I'm (27F) not close to my SIL (26F). We're not at each other's throats or anything, but she just seems to be slacking off sometimes. I've tried to help her out a bit and talk to her, but she never wanted to hear it. SIL recently got a new entry level job that she'll be relocating for.

We celebrated Thanksgiving with my husband's (29M) family this year, and it was a massive get together. A lot of people congratulated SIL on her new job, which is understandable. However, my in-laws were acting like they'd won a billion dollars.