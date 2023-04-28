Woman wants to give daughter present at SIL's baby shower; says, 'I have no choice.'

'WIBTA if I brought my daughter a present to my sister’s baby shower?​​'

Throw away for privacy. I have an eight year old daughter. She’s the only grandchild on both sides of our family. She’s very loved. When my sister found out she was pregnant, my daughter had a hard time sharing the attention.

She gets upset when anyone talks about the baby, touches my sister’s baby bump, or when they buy the new baby stuff without buying her something. I know this behavior isn’t okay, but I feel like my daughter is struggling. I’ve tried reading books, reassuring her, and even talking to our pediatrician. Nothing is working.