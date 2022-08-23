Woman with cancer asks if she'd be wrong to ban estranged sister from future funeral.

Family is tough no matter what. But what if you hate one of your sibilngs so much you don't even want them at your funeral? When this woman with cancer despises her sister so much she doesn't even want her near her potential funeral, she takes to the popular Reddit forum to ask:
I (F) have an older estranged sister, by estranged I mean she moved to the state the rest of our family lives in to decide she hates us and move away from us, but be close enough that it's annoying when she doesn't answer your texts that you are in her town.