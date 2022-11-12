Woman asks if she's wrong for not loaning brother food money to teach him a lesson.

When you're in a relationship there are often financial imbalances. Sometimes one person makes more, and sometimes one person supports the other completely. No judgement from us. But if you're constantly short cash, maybe you need to reconsider how you've set things.

In this story a woman is sick of having to help her brother out, but also is really annoyed at how his family has set up their finances, so she decides to teach him a hard lesson. Here's her story...

I’m 29, my brother Sam is 27, our sister Amy is 32, and Sam’s wife (Nora) is 26.