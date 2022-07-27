Pregnant woman asks if she was wrong to tell off mother-in-law for ruining baby shower.

Hating your mother-in-law is so common it's almost a cliché at this point, but for some reason, these women's overbearing love for their kids translates into a vile hatred for the unsuspecting people they marry.
Reddit user u/throwaway902435 knows this all too well. Her baby shower was supposed to be a happy occasion, but instead, things got ugly when her mother-in-law felt it was the perfect time to question the paternity of her future grandbaby. Things got heated.
She writes:
I (24f) got married at 18 to my very first boyfriend. We got divorced when I was 19 and it was incredibly messy. He is not someone I want to be around ever again. I met my current husband at 20 and we got married after 2 years together. Everything is going wonderfully and we are expecting our first baby in late August/early September.