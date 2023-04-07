Woman yells at BF's family for swimming drunk; is told 'you're never invited again.'

Last weekend, I went camping with seven other people. We went to a campground that allows alcohol and has a natural spring. We brought a lot of beer, liquor and hard cider. We drank a lot at our campsite and generally unwound from the work week. After that, we went swimming.
My cousin's girlfriend tried to stop up from going swimming. She said it wasn't safe to swim while drunk. We assured her that we had done so before and were aware that it was riskier than swimming sober. We told her she didn't have to come. She did come and stood by the side the entire time, yelling at us to get out of the water. It was incredibly obnoxious and somewhat dampened the party atmosphere.
When the camping trip was over and we were headed back my sister snapped at her "in case it isn't obvious, you're never invited to come on a family trip again, ever." Cousin's girlfriend got really upset. She said she was scared that something would happen to us, that we would die. I told her that would have been our responsibility, not hers, and she can't control what other people do.