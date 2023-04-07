Woman yells at BF's family for swimming drunk; is told 'you're never invited again.'

"AITA for being drunk on vacation?"

Last weekend, I went camping with seven other people. We went to a campground that allows alcohol and has a natural spring. We brought a lot of beer, liquor and hard cider. We drank a lot at our campsite and generally unwound from the work week. After that, we went swimming.

My cousin's girlfriend tried to stop up from going swimming. She said it wasn't safe to swim while drunk. We assured her that we had done so before and were aware that it was riskier than swimming sober. We told her she didn't have to come. She did come and stood by the side the entire time, yelling at us to get out of the water. It was incredibly obnoxious and somewhat dampened the party atmosphere.