Someecards Logo
ADVERTISING
Woman's BF says her sister's cooking is 'missing something,' demands Sriracha.

Woman's BF says her sister's cooking is 'missing something,' demands Sriracha.

someecards
Jan 25, 2023 | 1:21 AM
ADVERTISING

AITA for not letting my sister's boyfriend use hot sauce?

Every Sunday my family rotates who makes dinner. One day it's my wife and I, the next time is my sister and her boyfriend, the next my mom and dad, and then finally my grandmother. With our busy lives, this day is important to us because besides holidays, we wouldn't be able to meet up and chat or eat without it.

We come from an Italian family but are in Canada (my mom was born there, I was here). I take my food very seriously, especially Italian food, and double especially because my nonna is eating with us.

I spent all day preparing dinner and when we sat down to eat, my sister's boyfriend is humming and hawing saying my meal is missing something. He said he needs hot sauce and starts walking to my fridge. All I have is Franks and Sriracha. I like hot sauce, too, but I don't dare mix cuisines like that.

Sources: Reddit
© Copyright 2023 Someecards, Inc
ADVERTISING
Featured Content