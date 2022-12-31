Woman's BF told to leave holiday dinner for being 'disrespectful' to her blind SIL.

AITA for not defending my bf when my brother asked him to leave?

My (28F) boyfriend (27M), Ryan, likes to help others. He is the type of guy who would give a coworker money for their rent or buy groceries for our neighbor. However, he can take it too far at times. He often tries to help people without asking if they need or want his help.

Every year, my brother (35M), Paul, and his wife (33F), Lily, host a holiday dinner. This year Ryan attended for the first time. Before we left for their house, I told Ryan that Lily was legally blind and had been her entire life. She knew what she could and could not do. I told Ryan to only help Lily if she asked for help.