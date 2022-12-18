Woman's BIL yells at her kid; he gets him banned from Xmas; 'you've ruined Christmas.'

AITA for getting my stepsister and her family banned from Christmas?

I have a daughter, Elena (6), and my stepsister Jess has a daughter Hattie (5). Me, my husband, Jess, and her husband Paul are all staying at our parents' house over the Xmas period. For context, Paul arrived a day after the rest of us, very late at night because he does shift work and worked late before driving to our parents'.

The next morning, the girls were playing in Elena's room at about 10am. The adults were all downstairs, except Paul because he was sleeping, and my stepdad was out. Suddenly, we heard Paul shouting. This is not too unusual, if unpleasant, but this episode sounded particularly bad so we got up.