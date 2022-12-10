Woman's father wants to reconnect; she makes PowerPoint saying 'You failed. Go away.'

"AITA for responding to my father’s request for a relationship with a detailed PowerPoint on why he will never be forgiven?"

If I’m the AH here, I’ll own it. I’m not sorry, but like it would be good to know because the rest of my family thinks this went too far.

My (24F) mom died when I was 7 from leukemia. I have very few memories of her from before she was sick and I didn’t get to spend a lot of time with her in her last year, but she was an artist and until she couldn’t anymore she would make me little collages when she was in the hospital with drawings and photos and messages for me.