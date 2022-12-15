Woman's religious husband can't be alone with her sister; she's a 'stranger woman.'

My (22F) sister (36F) has been inviting me to visit her ever since she got married and settled. I finally have some stability with my job now and took my three-week vacation.
When I just got there, I was really tired and just wanted to sleep but my sister said she needed to get some groceries and since her husband is a muslim and wouldn't want to stay home alone with a stranger woman, I had to go with her. I was like, okay your house your rules, and I've been going out with her whenever she went out the past two weeks.
The conflict is that I was taking a nap, like a really needed nap, and my sister woke me up saying that she needed to pick up nephew from daycare. I was confused and told her that would literally take her five minutes because it's right next door and she insisted that I needed to go with her.