Woman's religious husband can't be alone with her sister; she's a 'stranger woman.'

"AITA for cutting visit short after my sister woke me up from nap so I won't stay in house alone with her husband?"

My (22F) sister (36F) has been inviting me to visit her ever since she got married and settled. I finally have some stability with my job now and took my three-week vacation.

When I just got there, I was really tired and just wanted to sleep but my sister said she needed to get some groceries and since her husband is a muslim and wouldn't want to stay home alone with a stranger woman, I had to go with her. I was like, okay your house your rules, and I've been going out with her whenever she went out the past two weeks.