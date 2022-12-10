Woman's SIL calls her a 'Kardashian'; she hurts SIL with comment about not having kids.

I (f40) freely admit I LOVE social media and pretty much share my life, as per many people. I’m very proud of my accomplishments and deserve to share them. I have 2 beautiful kids (mid teens) who I raise well, I train hard and take a lot of care over my appearance and clothes choices.
I work hard and look after my beautiful home. We’re also lucky to enjoy nice holidays. I share most of this as well as venting about say poor customer service and most of my friends expect this. I accept this isn’t for everyone but they can just scroll past.
This involves my sister’s SIL (her DH's sister) [editor's note DH = Dear Husband]. Let’s call her Sam (45). We are linked on SM and see each other occasionally at my sisters. Sister and Sam post a bit but not much and rarely comment on my posts. Up to them.