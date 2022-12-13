Woman's sister totals her car; she says, 'pay with vacation money or I'll call police.'

I (f17) live with my parents. I have an older sister (29) that they had when they were super young. Like I think my mom was 19 and my dad was 18. They did not do a great job with her and she has a lot of problems. She is chronically unemployed and she is a thief.
She has two kids that are okay. They live with us as well because her boyfriend didn't want them around. I like the kids but they are spoiled little brats my parents dote on to make up for being shitty parents to their mom.
My parents won't let me put a lock on my door because it is their house and they don't want that. No problem. I talked to the kids and explained what would happen if they came into my room without permission. We have an understanding.
Well my sister broke up with her boyfriend and she needed a place to stay. I begged my parents not to let her stay with us. They declined. So I begged again for a lock for my door. No dice. I have to go to school so I can't guard my stuff at all times. When I came home on Friday I found my car absolutely trashed and the side of it destroyed.