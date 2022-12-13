Woman's sister totals her car; she says, 'pay with vacation money or I'll call police.'

"AITA for making my parents choose between my sister going to jail or replacing my car with their vacation money?"

I (f17) live with my parents. I have an older sister (29) that they had when they were super young. Like I think my mom was 19 and my dad was 18. They did not do a great job with her and she has a lot of problems. She is chronically unemployed and she is a thief.

She has two kids that are okay. They live with us as well because her boyfriend didn't want them around. I like the kids but they are spoiled little brats my parents dote on to make up for being shitty parents to their mom.

My parents won't let me put a lock on my door because it is their house and they don't want that. No problem. I talked to the kids and explained what would happen if they came into my room without permission. We have an understanding.