Woman's vegan niece moves in; is angry 'there's no good meals for her.' AITA?

It came to a boiling point last weekend when we had a barbeque dinner with friends. She got upset that her salad was very basic, (it was good only with chicken added) and she had nothing else to eat.

She complained and I told her she can cook for herself. She got even more upset at that and called her mom crying about how I didn't make any good meals for her and expected her to fend for herself. My sister called me yelling at me how I didn't love her daughter and was intentionally excluding her. My parents are also taking their side. AITA?

Here's what people had to say to OP:

Character_Bowl_4930 says: