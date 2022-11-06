Woman's younger sister moves in and does husband's laundry; she's furious.

"AITA for berating my sister for doing my husband's laundry?"

My f31 sister f23, moved in with me and my husband m29 a week ago. She does not contribute money, but takes on lots of house chores as a way to compensate for it. She'd cook, clean, organize, vacuum..etc.

Yesterday, I was at work and came home and found that she'd done my husband's laundry. I was stunned as I felt this was...not her place nor was it appropriate because for one I always do his laundry and more importantly, I did not think it was appropriate for her to be looking at his under wear.