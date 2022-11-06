Woman's younger sister moves in and does husband's laundry; she's furious.

My f31 sister f23, moved in with me and my husband m29 a week ago. She does not contribute money, but takes on lots of house chores as a way to compensate for it. She'd cook, clean, organize, vacuum..etc.
Yesterday, I was at work and came home and found that she'd done my husband's laundry. I was stunned as I felt this was...not her place nor was it appropriate because for one I always do his laundry and more importantly, I did not think it was appropriate for her to be looking at his under wear.
She downplayed the whole thing saying it was no big deal and that she saw that I was struggling with work and then kids and wanted to help me by doing the laundry. I told her she shouldn't have done it, but my husband didn't react and she used that to support her argument saying no one thinks it's a big deal except me.