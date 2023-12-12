Woman calls out dad's 'fragile masculinity' after he says women shouldn't have body hair.

He made me feel so gross and ashamed for it at first, but body hair is natural and it’s okay to have it. I replied saying that it’s okay to have preferences, but it’s rude to say body hair is unnatural and unhygienic when everyone has it. I also said that real men don’t shame women for a little bit of body hair (or any amount for that matter).

He took this personal and really thought I was saying he wasn’t “a real man” and how I was shaming him for having a “preference.” Preferences are fine. Calling people gross, unhygienic, and unnatural for having body hair is NOT okay. Now he’s upset at me and said he couldn’t believe I would question his masculinity (I did not).