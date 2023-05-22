Young man tells people at dad's reunion party he got kicked out on his 18th birthday.

People say that honesty is the best policy, but the truth isn't always pretty, and the whole vibe can shift when an uncomfortable truth is dropped.
In many cases, the people who cringe the most at an honest regaling are those indicted by the truth - a family member who didn't show love, a friend who failed you, or someone cheating in their line of work.
Sometimes the backlash to honesty can be so extreme it creates doubt about whether telling the truth is inappropriate.
He wrote:
AITA for telling the truth about my eighteenth birthday and embarrassing my father to his university friends?
So, bluntly, I (20m) was an unwanted child. A whoops pregnancy that my parents were too religious to abort. As a result, I pretty much raised myself until I was kicked out at eighteen. I won’t lie, it hurt being rejected by the people who were supposed to love me, but I’m at peace with it. With that Tragic Backstory TM out of the way, about six months ago, my parents reached out and started by apologizing profusely.