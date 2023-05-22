Young man tells people at dad's reunion party he got kicked out on his 18th birthday.

People say that honesty is the best policy, but the truth isn't always pretty, and the whole vibe can shift when an uncomfortable truth is dropped.

In many cases, the people who cringe the most at an honest regaling are those indicted by the truth - a family member who didn't show love, a friend who failed you, or someone cheating in their line of work.

Sometimes the backlash to honesty can be so extreme it creates doubt about whether telling the truth is inappropriate.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a man asked if he was wrong for telling the kids of his dad's friends the truth about his 18th birthday.

He wrote:

AITA for telling the truth about my eighteenth birthday and embarrassing my father to his university friends?