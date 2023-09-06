Woman finds out cheating SIL is pregnant, asks brother if it's his, SIL snaps at dinner.

No one likes being called out on their bad behavior, especially if you don't mince words. And regardless of whether you're "right" or not, there are times when a call out crosses the line.
In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a woman asked if she was wrong for calling her SIL a name after catching her cheating on her brother. She wrote:
I (30F) have a younger brother Mark (27) who has been married to his wife Kate (27) for 3 years. Early in their marriage, Mark found out she had cheated on him and they decided to make it work. Then last year, I walked in on her in bed with a coworker while my brother was away on a job. He again decided to make it work. A few days ago Kate and Mark invited us over for dinner.
During the dinner, they made an announcement that Kate was pregnant. I immediately pulled my brother to the side and asked him if he was sure it was his. He said yes. Night went on and he must’ve told her I said something, bc she made a scene saying “I’d just like to know why you hear good news and have to turn it negative.” Calling me out in front of everyone.
So I simply said “bc he’s my baby brother, and you're a known wh0re.” We started arguing, she kicked me out. Later that night my brother text me begging to apologize to “keep the peace.” I feel like I started with respect, I pulled my brother away, I didn’t make a scene. She was vindictive. AITA?
PlentyHopeful263 wrote:
NTA.
You said a legit concern in private. She made s#$t public.
theitguy1968 wrote:
NTA.
Do not apologise.
Tell you Little Bro he needs to get a paternity test done.
alicat33133 wrote:
NTA your brother will learn sooner or later that cheaters don’t change.
SigSauerPower320 wrote:
NTA. Your brother is an ah to himself for staying with her. IMO, there's absolutely no reason to stay with someone who cheated at least twice that you know of. I mean let's be real...if she's cheated twice and got caught I'm 100% sure she's done it at least a few more times where she didn't get caught.
Your brother deserves better and it's too bad he doesn't see it. If that were my family, she would have been banned from everyone's house. No one in my family is going to sit idle with someone we love allows a person to treat them that way.
feelinghothothotter wrote:
NTA. Being protective of your brother doesn't make you an AH. Especially when you've realised that he doesn't have a spine.
OP is NTA here, but her SIL is a big one.