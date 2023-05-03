MIL suggests husband should teach wife how to dress, wife snaps, 'stop overdressing.'

Clothing is deeply personal. How someone dresses can say a lot about their visual taste, how they locate themselves in the world, and how they want others to see them.
Clothing choices can also say a lot about the activities and jobs someone is involved in, and whether comfort is a priority over image and vice versa. At the end of the day, there's no right or wrong way to dress, just different strokes for different folks. However, if you're part of a couple, your clothing styles are a lot more likely to be compared.
He wrote:
AITA for always being overdressed and making my wife look 'bad' because she doesn't dress up?
I work in a corporate setting which requires me to always be in formal apparel. I have gotten use to wearing formal clothing to the point that I pretty much prefer to wear it most of the time. Whether I'm picking my kids up from practice, visiting family, or going shopping except for when I go to the gym, I wear tailored pants with a button-up of some sorts.