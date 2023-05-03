MIL suggests husband should teach wife how to dress, wife snaps, 'stop overdressing.'

Clothing is deeply personal. How someone dresses can say a lot about their visual taste, how they locate themselves in the world, and how they want others to see them.

Clothing choices can also say a lot about the activities and jobs someone is involved in, and whether comfort is a priority over image and vice versa. At the end of the day, there's no right or wrong way to dress, just different strokes for different folks. However, if you're part of a couple, your clothing styles are a lot more likely to be compared.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a man asked if he's wrong for 'always overdressing' compared to his casual wife.

He wrote:

AITA for always being overdressed and making my wife look 'bad' because she doesn't dress up?