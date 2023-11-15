Mom gets accused of 'overdressing' for kid's school events, her husband agrees. AITA?

Getting bent out of shape over what someone else wears is a futile activity, and yet, there are still plenty of people who pour energy into being a hater instead of focusing on themselves.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a woman asked if she was wrong for dressing up at her kid's school. She wrote:

"AITA for 'dressing up' too much at my kids' school?"

I F42 was told by my husband M51 that I shouldn’t dress up to go to our child’s elementary school. I love fashion and do tend to dress up. I don’t like wearing jeans (I don’t like the feel and it’s hot where I live). So I wear a lot of skirts (usually tea length or to-the-knee and trouser-type pants. I love finding interesting prints and cuts. I usually wear heels and only wear activewear to the gym.