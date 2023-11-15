Mom gets accused of 'overdressing' for kid's school events, her husband agrees. AITA?

Getting bent out of shape over what someone else wears is a futile activity, and yet, there are still plenty of people who pour energy into being a hater instead of focusing on themselves.
In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a woman asked if she was wrong for dressing up at her kid's school. She wrote:
I F42 was told by my husband M51 that I shouldn’t dress up to go to our child’s elementary school. I love fashion and do tend to dress up. I don’t like wearing jeans (I don’t like the feel and it’s hot where I live). So I wear a lot of skirts (usually tea length or to-the-knee and trouser-type pants. I love finding interesting prints and cuts. I usually wear heels and only wear activewear to the gym.
I’ve spent a lot of hours cultivating my wardrobe. I volunteer at my daughter's school often, am on the PTO board, and do pick up and drop off so I’m there a lot and the teachers know me pretty well. I’m also one of the older moms in elementary and my husband is the oldest dad. We were at an awards ceremony. I was wearing a printed jumpsuit with an asymmetrical neckline.
One of the teachers told me I always look like I just walked off the set of Sex and the City. I took it as a compliment, since it’s an iconic show. My husband said it wasn’t and she is saying I’m always overdressed. He also said the other parents don’t appreciate me trying to show off since they mostly wear jeans or active wear. My husband is retired and rarely dressed up.
Which is fine with me, especially since he had to wear a suit every day for 30 years. It’s all personal preference I think. I just prefer different. He used to love my style, but seems over it since he retired. So should I be dressing more like other parents?
ConejitoCakes wrote:
NTA I'm too lazy for fashion with no real eye for it anyway, but I wish I had a carefully cultivated wardrobe with special pieces and a variety of styles. Have fun with it, your flare elevates the atmosphere in my opinion. Have fun and be yourself.
Alarmed-Web-916 wrote:
“You can never be overdressed or overeducated” - Oscar Wilde. NTA.
ViralSensational wrote:
Your husband sux a** for saying something like that to you. Tell him to STFU. He should be thankful. He has a wife that still gives a s#$t about her appearance.
Due-Topic7995 wrote:
NTA!!! I love when I see other parents dressed up. Seriously motivates me to try. Still hasn’t happened but one day 🤣
bamf1701 wrote:
NTA. You dress the way you want - not the way others want you to dress. If other people feel threatened or jealous by your sense of style, that is their problem, not yours. If dressing up makes you happy, then do it! It does not affect anyone else, except as they allow it to affect them.
OP is NTA at all, other people are just acting salty and jealous.