In a post on Reddit ThoughtBig1353 asked:

"What fast food restaurant has the best French fries?"

In a friendly debate people jumped in with their favorites, and added twists for the ways they like to customize them, how to reheat them at home, and even a few "fry hacks." Take a look and let us know what you think!

9. With over 60 votes DragonflyArtistic206 says, Burger King beat all of them!

wwaxwork says:

Love their fries. Not too salty, not greasy and you can taste the potato.

mistarobotics says:

Omg someone gets it 😭

hopelesslyromantic4u says: