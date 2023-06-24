Bigoted dad's death scare brings change of heart for daughter's wedding. UPDATED

I (27F) am engaged, planning to get married to my partner (30F) of 3yrs next year. Since I came out as bi (when I was 15) my dad hasn't been supportive of me. He was upset when I first told him about my fiancee & has made it clear he doesn’t approve of me being with a woman.
He’s v distant when I take her to my parents’ home for dinner, won't talk to her when making conversation at the dinner table. When my fiancee isn't around he's made a lot of subtle cutting comments about her/our relationship despite me telling him to back off, he makes it v clear in general that he doesn’t see her as family.
Basically he's been casually homophobic my entire life, you know the type. He's not providing any financial support for the wedding & when I asked if he would actually be attending the wedding he just gave me a snide 'we'll see' so I honestly wasn't even expecting he would turn up.
Part of our intended wedding ceremony will involve me being walked down the aisle & given away, I enjoy a lot of the classic wedding traditions & that's one I really want to carry out. I assumed my dad wouldn't want to walk me down the aisle, tbh I don't want him to either, so I asked a male friend (58M) instead (1 week ago).
This man has known me for almost half my life, he's like a mentor to me & honestly has been more of a father figure to me than my actual dad has, I love him like a paternal figure. We met when I was 16, he was teaching an acting class I signed up for (we both work in theater).
He's provided lots of emotional support over the years & been openly supportive of my relationship from the start. He has two sons around my age & has said before that he sees me a bit like the daughter he never had. He said he'd be honored to give me away.
My dad learned of this fact recently, I’m not sure how. He's FURIOUS, he says I’m undermining his authority as a parent & making him look like an a**hole/fool to everyone who attends the wedding & if I insist on going through with this he won’t attend at all, there’s no way he’s going to sit at a table & watch some other man give me away.
He's pissed I didn't ask him. After he said that I asked if he would have said yes, he dodged the question & yelled at me & eventually hung up on me.
I admit I didn't consider asking him & I honestly didn't see the need to. I guess it'll be embarrassing for my dad if he comes but considering his behaviour towards me & my fiancee over the course of our relationship I don’t feel like he’s justified to make this demand.
Am I the a**hole for not asking my actual dad to walk me down the aisle?
'has made it clear he doesn’t approve of me being with a woman' End of story, NTA.
'making him look like an asshole/fool to everyone who attends the wedding' Homophobic in private, wants to act like an angel in public, he only cares about himself.
'he won’t attend at all' He doesn't approve your relationship anyway so it's already nice he's invited at all.
NTA. Walking your daughter down the aisle is a privilege, not a right. And his behaviour has ensured that he is not deserving of that privilege!
NTA. Your father has done nothing to support your relationship. He has shown a complete lack of respect for your partner. He doesn't get top cause unnecessary drama on your big day.
Congratulations on the upcoming wedding.
NTA. If he's not willing to support you, why should he get the 'perks' of being a supportive parent? He's not entitled to your wedding.
NTA. He sounds narcissistic. Me me me, what will they all think of MEEEEEEE?
Not once did he care about anyone else. I hope he doesn't show up because this might end up in a disaster
Hi AITA, I posted here 3 years ago. This update is obviously LONG overdue but things have been intense the past few years so I forgot about this account for a long time. I remembered it while browsing some other subreddits & thought I would share my update because things are better than I ever thought they could be back in 2020.
So COVID obviously scuppered our wedding plans, it was meant to be in Jan 2021, but by that time our country still wasn’t in stable enough condition to throw the big wedding with friends & family we wanted. I also lost my job because my company closed, so we wanted to watch our budget.
My dad got COVID early in the pandemic & it was bad enough that he ended up in hospital. Visiting rules were v strict & only my mom could visit him & they were both actually really scared he might die.
He didn’t but it affected him for a long time afterward. He started going back to church when things opened up a bit (both my parents are Catholic but my mom was always the more religious one, he was a bit more lapsed) & you guys will not believe this - my wife & I were SHOCKED - that was what made him realize he was a bit of a homophobic AH?!?!
The church he went to is quite progressive & is big on the whole ‘accept everyone exactly as they are because that is how God made us & only God can judge’ stuff, & the ‘almost dying from COVID’ thing apparently gave him a different outlook on things.
Cut a long story short, we started seeing each other more, we had a lot of long emotional talks, he slowly started apologizing to me & my wife for being an AH (including the wedding thing) & we are now closer than we have been since I was a TEENAGER.
Both he & my mentor were at our make-up wedding last year. We ended up making the ceremony a lot less formal than planned because I guess living through COVID gave us different outlooks too, my wife & I just wanted to have a fun time & not care too much about strict traditions, so we ended up walking down the aisle together while all our family & friends sat & watched & cheered lol!
Things are good. We have dinner with my parents at least once a month & it’s awesome. I found a better job & we’re more financially stable now & thinking about having kids. I’m excited.
Thanks AITA for the judgments & responses back then & I guess I want to tell everyone that sometimes things work out even when you don’t expect them to. Life can surprise you so look forward to those surprises!
Wow, what a sweet update! ❤️
I was expecting the worst but this put a smile on my face seeing that people can change for the better sometimes.
I am glad you can have a relationship with your father. Covid was horrible but I’m glad some good came from the nightmare.
An update worth the wait! This all is such wonderful news, OP. Congratulations on everything!
This gives me hope for the world in a subreddit that normally makes me despair. Congratulations and best of luck for the future!
Wow I can’t believe he actually found God in a church. That’s amazing I’m glad things turned around for you both.