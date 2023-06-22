Aunt helps niece hide from 'manipulative' father; he says she has no right. AITA?

She was over my house for Father’s Day because she told my husband that he’s the closest thing to a real dad that she has. We asked if she wanted her dad over and she said no.

Today he calls me (for the first time in over a year) screaming at me because I don’t let him know when she’s over at my house. He asked why I don’t let him know when she’s over.

I told him that I didn’t know what kind of communication they have with each other and that I’m just maintaining MY relationship with her. TBH he doesn’t even cross my mind when she’s over usually because it’s so impromptu.