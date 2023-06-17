Mom so pissed parnter changed Father's Day plans she's 'considering ending things.'

About a month ago, my (32m) SO (33) made plans for father's day where we would spend the day with the kids including our newborn son. The idea was to chill at home with the family and then we would make a nice dinner together at the end of the day.
Skip to today, and this morning my brother texted me and our dad if we had plans on or around father's day for us to get together. I offered my place for the spot, and we set up a time around noon to meet.
This wouldn't infringe on my plans too much with my SO since the main event was the dinner and the meeting with the guys would only be 3 hours or so. Plus, my brother would get to meet my newborn for the first time!
I tell my SO the new plans and at first she seemed fine with it, but later she is pissed. She wanted the whole day with me, demanding to see the group chat, saying that she's going to take the kids to her cousin's place on father's day...
Am I crazy? I didn't think she would care about the change since this is my special day, and it's not interrupting the important part of the night. Now we're talking about ending things. Where did I go wrong?
BitInteresting3011 says:
NTA - It is YOUR Father's Day, so you should get to spend it in a way that you are okay with.
It_Wasnt_Me79 says:
When you live with an s.o. it's rude to just assume it's ok to invite someone over. When you make plans with someone, it's rude to unilaterally change them. When you have a newborn (and the s.o. was the bio mom), it's rude to assume they have the energy for company.
NYDancer4444 says:
But they had made different plans, and he should have discussed it with her before inviting others over.
RedditFandango says:
YTA - Ask first
AlwaysGreen2 says:
End things with this woman. And thank God. She is awful.