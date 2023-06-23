Dad breaks down on Father's Day after wife doesn't plan anything, 'could I get one hour?'

The intensity of a Father's Day celebration is going to vary by family.

Some families have regular traditions and gifting processes, a real celebration of all things Dad. Others barely notice the day, or maybe go in on a card. There are a lot of factors at play that determine the scale of a Father's Day. Sadly, they don't always match up with what the Dad himself would prefer.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a mom asked if she was wrong for not arranging for her husband to have time to himself on Father's Day.

She wrote:

AITA for not giving my husband 'a single hour off' on Father's Day?