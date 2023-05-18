Dad spoils wife but reminds her she forgot Father's Day. 'Don't rub my face in it.'

Mother's Day is all about moms and catering to them. So is it appropriate to use that time to make requests about Father's Day?

A mom came to Reddit to ask if her husband was actually being the jerk she thinks, or if maybe she was possibly in the wrong? Luckily, the internet loves to weight in on strangers' drama. Here's the post with the top commets:

'AITA (Am I the A-hole) for forgetting what I did for my husband for Father's Day last year?'

momsdayaita writes:

My husband (38M) and I (36F) have been married for 10 years and have 3 kids (8, 6, & 3). Yesterday was Mother's day and my husband is notoriously bad at gift-giving and that sort of thing. I have rather specific taste so I pretty much have to coach him on what I want for birthdays, Xmas, anniversary, etc.