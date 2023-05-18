Dad spoils wife but reminds her she forgot Father's Day. 'Don't rub my face in it.'

A mom came to Reddit to ask if her husband was actually being the jerk she thinks, or if maybe she was possibly in the wrong? Luckily, the internet loves to weight in on strangers' drama. Here's the post with the top commets:
momsdayaita writes:
My husband (38M) and I (36F) have been married for 10 years and have 3 kids (8, 6, & 3). Yesterday was Mother's day and my husband is notoriously bad at gift-giving and that sort of thing. I have rather specific taste so I pretty much have to coach him on what I want for birthdays, Xmas, anniversary, etc.
But to my surprise, yesterday he actually did a pretty good job. He had the kids all make me hand-made cards, made me breakfast in bed, and took the kids out of the house for the afternoon so I could get a mani-pedi and relax, and got me a nice bottle of wine with some fancy cheese and chocolate.