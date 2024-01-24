Man with insect phobia called 'psycho' for sealing friend in bug bombed car. AITA?

About a minute later, she just rolled the windows down. I panicked and rolled them back up. Then she started telling me that she’s getting dizzy. Now this is where I feel like a real AH.

I think I slightly gave in and rolled it down about 2mm of space. It was sunny outside, and I was afraid of potential bugs coming in. I dropped her off and J called me a weirdo psycho.

I understand that this is not normal, but when choosing between a friend vs phobia, my mind automatically goes to my phobia. I absolutely despise my fear. As I am writing this down I definitely feel like an AH. What do you guys think?

DriverAlternative958

NTA. Your friend was aware of your phobia and still decided to gaslight you by accusing you of being a “weirdo psycho.”

If your friend can’t see how what she said is vile, I’d suggest finding a better friend.