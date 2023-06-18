Woman excluded from friend's wedding then asked to plan her birthday party. AITA?

It's her party and she can throw it herself.

One woman was incredibly hurt when her friend didn't invite her to her wedding. Now, her new husband is asking her to throw her birthday party. She feels like they are taking advantage of her as a friend but also wonders if she is being petty.

'AITA for saying I don’t want to plan my friend's birthday after not being invited to her wedding?'

Ill-Wallaby3083

Okay so I first met my friend *Jane (F29) studying abroad. We were really good friends during our travels and after college we actively stayed in touch, visiting each other in our respective different cities.

I met her bf *Bob (now husband) when they first started dating and have met her college friends and parents.