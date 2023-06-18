Woman excluded from friend's wedding then asked to plan her birthday party. AITA?

One woman was incredibly hurt when her friend didn't invite her to her wedding. Now, her new husband is asking her to throw her birthday party. She feels like they are taking advantage of her as a friend but also wonders if she is being petty.
Okay so I first met my friend *Jane (F29) studying abroad. We were really good friends during our travels and after college we actively stayed in touch, visiting each other in our respective different cities.
I met her bf *Bob (now husband) when they first started dating and have met her college friends and parents.
Bob and Jane decided to move to my city right before Covid so during lockdown we were in each others bubbles - we’ve celebrated each others birthdays, we’ve had Friendsgiving, Christmas parties together etc.
2021 Bob and Jane got engaged in August and when they came back I threw them a engagement party. I bought her this wine glass that said “wedding planning wine glass” and every time she used it she would text me a photo of her with it.
In 2022 I threw Bob a 30th birthday party - but then this was also the first year I wasn’t invited to her birthday.
I had texted Bob asking what the plan was and he told me they were going out of the state for her birthday - however on instagram I seen them posting pictures of them renting a cabin with some friends…so I felt awkward.
Then I wasn’t invited to the Bachelorette party - I didn’t find this too big of a deal because Jane has some really close childhood friends and sorority friends but then nothing about the wedding.
The wedding happened this May and it was a big wedding - like 200 people probably and I wasn’t invited. I was really hurt to say the least but I didn’t say anything. I just tried to move on - I haven’t talked to them really since before the wedding - they didn’t wish me a happy birthday and they couldn’t attend my birthday shindig cause they were out of town.
I’m noticing that if I don’t reach out to either of them, they don’t reach out to me at all.
Now Bob has reached out and asked me to plan Jane’s birthday party cause he says “I’m the best at planning these things” and I told him I was hurt about not being invited and he said “well we had limited space and don’t make it a big deal we want you to be at her birthday.”
I really don’t want to do it and I don’t really feel any desire to be friends with them - am I being a petty a*hole?
EDIT: to clarify about the Bob’s birthday party - Jane asked me to help plan it - that was the last time I’ve seen them in person (march 2022).
NTA. how are they not gunna invite you to their wedding then expect you to not only come to their bday party but help plan it???? They obviously don’t view you as a friend but as an event planner. Dump them.
NTA - space at the wedding wasn't a problem if they had 200 guests. They don't want you to be at her birthday, they want your skills in planning out her birthday. Bob said as much.
Yeah, boo. They aren’t your friends. NTA.
Sure, NTA. They're not being pals; they're just taking advantage of you as a free event coordinator.
In this case, OP, you could plan the party, and you do so by charging the average rate of a party planner in your area.
If Bob asks why, you tell him that their lying about the last birthday and not inviting you to recent events tells you that they now see you as a resource instead of a friend. And resources get paid.
Why even bother? They clearly don't care about OP or see them as a friend. It'd be a lot better for OP's mental health to just cut them off and move on. There's no need to play games or try to pull a stunt on them when the relationship is already over.
Tell Bob that there are obviously around 200 people that they’re closer to than they are to you, so he should ask one of those people to plan the birthday party. NTA.