Women exclude 'trauma dumping' woman from professional group, she finds out, emails them.

Maintaining a healthy group dynamic can be very tricky, a lot of personalities merging in one space means there are plenty of opportunities for petty grievances and irreconcilable differences.

Ideally, a group is able to make space for everyone's quirks and differences. But in reality, there are times when one person is souring the batch so badly a united front forms against them.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a woman asked if she's wrong for excluding another woman from a group meet-up.

She wrote:

WIBTA if I excluded another woman from our informal women's group?