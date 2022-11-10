Woman takes back gift of 12 grand to her friend over a joke in a leaked DM.

A woman posted a story on Reddit, a dramatic high-stakes feud between friends, and Reddit was more than happy to take a side. You decide who the a-hole is...

AITA (Am I the A-hole) for cancelling a check of $12,000 that I wrote for my infertile friend for her next IVF cycle over a joke?

u/South_Marine3167 writes:

I (F35) am infertile. My ex husband and I tried everything to have kids but it just never happened. He divorced me, went and married someone younger who was able to give him a kid and from what I gather, they're expecting a 2nd child together. It hurts like hell seeing someone else have what I couldn't.